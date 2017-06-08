Latvian EcoMin: licenses to three power plants annulled after inspections

Following the inspections, licenses have been annulled to three renewable resources cogeneration plants, said Latvian Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) in an interview with the Latvian public television on December 20th, cites LETA.

Licenses have been annulled for E Strenci in Strenci, Elektro Ridzene in Cesis county, and Energo Fortis in Livani.

The minister said that out of the 400 power plants operating in Latvia, 40 plants have been identified as problematic, including 20 cases with very serious problems. Owners of the power plants have been asked to provide explanations and then decisions will be made on further operations of the plants.

Aseradens also said that the watchdogs are short of instruments to properly control and supervise the system. The Economics Ministry plans to develop legislative amendments to improve the situation.

As reported, journalists of commercial TV3 channel discovered that several companies that had failed to complete work on their energy projects still managed to keep their licenses by providing power from a portable generator during the tests carried out by Sadales Tikls power grid operator. If these companies launch operations and use their licenses to sell electric power for the increased price, which is charged on energy generated from renewable sources, consumers will be defrauded of up to EUR 100 million in mandatory purchase component (MPC) payments over the next decade.

Representatives of the Economics Ministry told LETA earlier that Aseradens has ordered inspections at the companies named in the TV3 report: Briedis Buve, Madonas Eko, Tektus, M Parks, E Strenci, Elektro Ridzene, and E Seda, Rigas Energija.