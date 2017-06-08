Energy, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:31
Latvian EcoMin: licenses to three power plants annulled after inspections
Licenses
have been annulled for E Strenci in
Strenci, Elektro Ridzene in Cesis
county, and Energo Fortis in Livani.
The minister said that out of the 400 power plants
operating in Latvia, 40 plants have been identified as problematic, including
20 cases with very serious problems. Owners of the power plants have been asked
to provide explanations and then decisions will be made on further operations
of the plants.
Aseradens also said that the watchdogs are short of
instruments to properly control and supervise the system. The Economics
Ministry plans to develop legislative amendments to improve the situation.
As reported, journalists of commercial TV3 channel
discovered that several companies that had failed to complete work on their
energy projects still managed to keep their licenses by providing power from a
portable generator during the tests carried out by Sadales Tikls power grid operator. If these companies launch operations and use
their licenses to sell electric power for the increased price, which is charged
on energy generated from renewable sources, consumers will be defrauded of up
to EUR 100 million in mandatory purchase component (MPC) payments over the next
decade.
Representatives of the Economics Ministry told LETA
earlier that Aseradens has ordered inspections at the companies named in the
TV3 report: Briedis Buve, Madonas Eko,
Tektus, M Parks, E Strenci, Elektro Ridzene, and E Seda, Rigas Energija.
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 Балтийские страны рассчитывают на помощь ЕС в синхронизации ЛЭП
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 Eesti Energia concluded a gas purchase contract with Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas
- 22.12.2017 Объявлен конкурс электрификации ж/д ветки Вильнюс-Клайпеда
- 22.12.2017 Estonia's electricity output moves down 9% in November y-o-y
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных