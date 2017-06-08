Baltic States – CIS, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation
Final political deal on energy synchronization expected in June
The date was set at a meeting of European Union energy ministers in
Brussels on Monday, Lithuania's Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas told BNS.
"We agreed that from now on every intermediate step will be controlled
and coordinated, as we have no other choice – we have to agree on technical and
political level by next June (…). The main message is – and I really feel this
– that we will make the final decisions next year. It is very important that we
will be able to initiate the ENTSO-E procedure," Vaiciunas told BNS.
In his words, a fundamental agreement was reached in Brussels that the two
synchronization studies that are currently in progress would be final.
"Up until now the principle of work was from study to study. Today's
meeting clearly stated that the two studies would be the last ones – a dynamic
and frequency study. This is the significant achievement of this meeting – we
agreed on the content on the studies and all countries know what the studies
will include, and the information will be sufficient for us to make a
decision," the energy minister said.
In his words, the intermediate results of the studies will possibly be proposed
to the European Council in March.
The meeting between the ministers and the EC on Monday also approved a
detailed action plan, which envisages specific steps and a schedule of work
until June of 2018, including the preparation of both studies.
The meeting was attended by EC Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in charge of energy union and Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete responsible for
climate policy and energy.
Vice-President responsible for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic,
Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete, and the
Ministers of Energy of Estonia Kadri
Simson, Latvia Arvils Aseradens,
Lithuania Zygimantas Vaiciunas and Poland Krzysztof Tchorzewski, agreed on the way forward to find by the end
of May 2018 at the latest a solution on the best way to synchronize the Baltic
states' electricity grid with the continental Europe system, the
European Commission said in a press release.
The parties welcomed the progress achieved since their last meeting in
September 2017 noting in particular that the final necessary technical studies
on dynamic analysis and system frequency stability have been launched by the
transmission system operators of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and the
European Network of the Transmission System Operators for electricity
(ENTSO-E). They reiterated the importance of completing all remaining technical
studies by May 31, 2018 at the latest and decided to monitor the progress on a
continuous basis.
The vice-president, the commissioner and the ministers reaffirmed their
strong commitment to the synchronization project as a cornerstone for the
implementation of the Energy Union priority of the Juncker Commission.
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have so far not reached an agreement
on how to desynchronize the Baltic power grid from the Russian and Belarusian
power system and synchronize it with the Western European one.
The European Commission's Joint Research Center said in its findings in
September that the best synchronization scheme for the Baltic states is via two
LitPol Link interconnections, which would entail a cost of 770-960 million
euros, while the synchronization via a single link would cost 900 million
euros. Synchronizing the Baltic states with the Nordic region is estimated to
cost from 1.36-1.41 billion euros.
After Latvia and Estonia voiced doubts about the single-link
synchronization, Lithuania's electricity transmission operator Litgrid proposed
to build the second link after 2025, the planned date for project completion and
disconnection from the Russian BRELL electricity ring.
