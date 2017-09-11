Education and Science, Lithuania
Lithuanian govt to mull merging three state research institutes
The new establishment would be called the Lithuanian Center of Social Sciences.
The merger would enable the institute's ability to perform an important public mission and ensure the integration of Lithuanian research institutes into the international research sphere, according o a government report.
"The merger will ensure maximum use of the institutes' human resources and the performance of specialized management functions," the document states.
The Ministry of Education, Science and Sports, which produced the report, says the merger will allow reducing the number of administration staff and redistribute saved funds for scientific activity.
The three institutes were allocated almost 1.4 mln euros in funding in the 2019 budget.
All in all, there are 13 state research institutes in Lithuania.
