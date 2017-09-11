Lithuanian govt to mull merging three state research institutes

The Lithuanian government will on Wednesday consider merging three state research institutes into one, informed LETA/BNS. The reorganization would affect the Lithuanian Social Research Center, the Law Institute of Lithuania and the Lithuanian Institute of Agrarian Economics, informed LETA/BNS.

The new establishment would be called the Lithuanian Center of Social Sciences.

The merger would enable the institute's ability to perform an important public mission and ensure the integration of Lithuanian research institutes into the international research sphere, according o a government report.





"The merger will ensure maximum use of the institutes' human resources and the performance of specialized management functions," the document states.





The Ministry of Education, Science and Sports, which produced the report, says the merger will allow reducing the number of administration staff and redistribute saved funds for scientific activity.





The three institutes were allocated almost 1.4 mln euros in funding in the 2019 budget.





All in all, there are 13 state research institutes in Lithuania.