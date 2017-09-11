Lithuanian, Polish educmins agree to step up cooperation on textbook production

The Lithuanian and Polish education ministers met in Warsaw on Wednesday and signed a declaration on ethnic minority education in the two countries and committed to step up cooperation in preparation and adaptation of textbooks and raising teachers' qualifications, informed LETA/BNS.

Algirdas Monkevicius and Dariusz Pionkowski agreed to provide schools with native-language textbooks in a centralized manner and to ensure funding for textbooks and additional teaching aids, Lithuania's Ministry of Education, Science and Sports said.





The document, among other things, included a commitment to provide additional assistance to schools and children with special education needs.





The document signed by the two ministers also includes agreements to systematically monitor the quality of ethnic minority education in Lithuania and Poland and review the results periodically.





A plan on the implementation of this declaration will be drafted by March 1, 2020. Lithuania and Poland agreed to set up a working group to oversee the declarations' implementation and meet at least once a year to exchange information on the results.

The declaration was drafted taking into account the agreements and declarations signed by Lithuania and Poland in 1994-2018, as well as proposals by both state's ethnic minorities.