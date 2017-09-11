Baltic and Benelux education ministers to develop agreement on automatic recognition of academic diploma

Baltic and Benelux education ministers plan to develop agreements with automatic recognition academic diploma, LETA learned from the Education and Science Ministry.

Education and Science Minister Ilga Suplinska (New Conservative Party) on November 8 in Brussels will sign a protocol of intention on automatic recognition of diploma among the Baltic and Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg).





The ministers voice resolution and readiness to prepare a joint agreement on automatic recognition of higher education diploma among countries of both regions.

The agreement may later be joined by other countries who have compatible higher education systems and quality assurance mechanisms. Experts will start work on the agreement in the nearest time, and the agreement could be signed within a year.

On November 8, EU youth, culture and sports council with participation of all EU education ministers will take place.





By signing the protocol of intention, the Baltic and Benelux countries will be leader also in the automatic recognition within the Bologne process, assuming that initially it is easier to introduce this process among a few regional countries and later expand to the whole European region, the ministry said.