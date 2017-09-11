Lithuanian govt lets Vilnius school work under English education program

Lithuania's government on Wednesday allowed a Vilnius-based private British school to work under the English national education program, reported LETA/BNS.

Up until now, The British School of Vilnius has operated as an establishment of informal education.





In its proposal, the Ministry of Education said this non-state school will teach children from the age of five and "will increase the supply of international general education schools in Lithuania".





"Worth noting that it's important for diplomats from other states, coming to work to Lithuania with their families, as well as other foreign citizens working in Lithuania temporarily," the ministry told LETA/BNS.





Erika Vikniute, the head of the reception department at the school, told LETA/BNS that primary school children will be taught under the Englisj national education system.

"We want to work under the English education program, and also incorporate Lithuanian-language classes upon arrangements with the Ministry of Education and Science, and also incorporate many things related to Lithuania's history," she said.





In her words, classes will take place in English, except for the Lithuanian and Spanish language classes, and all teachers have acquired their qualifications at UK higher schools. Children will be taught the Lithuanian language under the teaching plans approved in Lithuania.