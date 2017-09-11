Budget, Education and Science, Labour Unions, Latvia, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 24.10.2019, 15:58
Latvian Trade union announces teachers' protest in March
Earlier Vanaga said that the LIZDA Council would decide on the form of the protest, but today the council decided that if there is still no certainty about the pay increase and its schedule by March, the trade union should go ahead with protests, the form of which would be decided in March.
The leader of the trade union noted that Finance Minister Janis Reirs (New Unity) and Education and Science Minister Ilga Suplinska (New Conservative Party) promised at a Cabinet sitting that the government would resume the discussion on the teachers' wages in March. Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) in his letter to LIZDA also mentioned the discussion in March.
"These are promises made by the leading policymakers in the education sector, but if we are not heard, there will be protests," Vanaga said.
Earlier Vanaga said that the government and parliament have made some concessions and the teachers therefore should not start their protests already in November or December.
LIZDA indicated that according to the teachers' pay rise schedule, their minimum monthly wage should rise from EUR 710 to EUR 750 as of January 1, 2020 and from EUR 750 to EUR 790 as of September 2020.
- 24.10.2019 Tallinna Sadam announces procurement for cruise terminal construction
- 24.10.2019 Bottle deposit system to be introduced in Latvia in February 2022
- 24.10.2019 Ассоциация автоторговцев: в Латвии хотят с 2021 года запретить регистрацию машин на бензине и дизтопливе старше трех лет
- 24.10.2019 FKTK возглавит Санта Пургайле
- 24.10.2019 Латвийское правительство оставит автомобили только богатым
- 24.10.2019 Латвийские педагоги готовят протесты в марте
- 24.10.2019 FKTK: ажиотаж среди клиентов Swedbank в Даугавпилсе вызван распространением ложной информации
- 24.10.2019 Tender announced to select five members of Rigas Satiksme management board
- 24.10.2019 New head of Latvian Investment and Development Agency being sought in tender
- 24.10.2019 DBRS Morningstar: Large Swedish Banks Face Pressure in 9M19