Education and Science Ministry offers University of Latvia to discuss a settlement in dispute over rector
Muiznieks confirmed that a conversation with the ministry has taken place, but said that both parties agreed not to make any statements before the talks have led to some result. Meetings with the ministry's representatives are still being arranged.
Muiznieks said that the University of Latvia offers the ministry to accept the decisions passed by the university's Constitutional Assembly and to commit to improving internal regulations and updating the constitution in accordance with the jointly defined higher education modernization goals.
"We are prepared to work with other higher education institutions of Latvia on a meaningful higher education model, including an administrative reform, because only ambitious goals can benefit everyone, including higher education institutions, society and the state in general," said Muiznieks.
As reported, the Administrative District Court on September 30 suspended the Cabinet of Ministers decision not to approve Muiznieks as the University of Latvia rector, which means that Muiznieks continues as the university's acting rector.
After prolonged discussions, the government decided at the end of August against re-appointing Muiznieks as rector of the University of Latvia based on the Education and Science Ministry’s claims of multiple violations in the rector’s election.
