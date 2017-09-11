Budget, Education and Science, Financial Services, Latvia
State has no additional funds for teachers' wages - Karins
Commenting on the demand of the teachers' trade union for additional financing to raise teachers' wages, Karins said that there are no funds for that. "I cannot mark any source. Money has been distributed quite fairly in very tough political talks," said Karins.
He assumed that in 2020 there might be some budget positions that are not being used efficiently, and then these resources could be redistributed. Also, the government should see how the economy develops and how successfully taxes are collected.
At the same time, local government should be more active in implementation of reforms in the education system. "When the previous government agreed on the timetable for raising wages, it was related with the reform. The school network still is not as efficient as it should be, the reforms should be continued," said Karins.
As reported, the Latvian Trade Union of Education and Science Employees is demanding that guarantees be presented to the union by October 18 that teachers' minimum salaries will be increased next September - if no such guarantees are presented, the union will consider staging protests.
