Budget, Education and Science, Estonia, Financial Services
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 07.10.2019, 20:53
Estonia: Bill seeking to establish R&D funding at 1 pct by 2022 passes 1st reading
The objective of the bill is to lay down that one percent of GDP be allocated in the state budget for research and development.
"Teachers' salaries, higher education and research, I'd say, are investments in the future. And similarly to defense spending, with regard to which we have all agreed that it should be established by legislation, contributing to science, too, merits a special mention in the law by allocating to it one percent of the gross domestic product from 2022," member of SDE Katri Raik said.
The initiators of the bill said that if Estonia lags behind when it comes to R&D financing, its march towards a more knowledge-intensive economy is hindered as well. The labor market of researchers is an international one and the limited financing of research and development will force Estonian researchers to migrate to states where the funding thereof is more extensive.
Pursuant to the bill aimed at amending the Research and Development Organisation Act, R&D financing will reach one percent of GDP by 2022.
"We want to be a part of the Nordics, we want to be a rich country. Unless we invest in teachers, higher education and research today, we will never achieve it. The financing of education and research is a matter of setting priorities. The present coalition sadly is not a Smart Coalition," Raik said.
On Dec. 19, 2018, an agreement aimed at ensuring the development of research and innovation in Estonia was signed in Kadriorg by leaders of Estonian political parties and representatives of research institutions, researchers and largest entrepreneurship organizations. According to the agreement, the parties that signed it support increasing the public sector funding of research and development and innovation to one percent of GDP and promise to maintain it at least on the same level.
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: In September, food and clothing had the greatest impact on the consumer price index
- 07.10.2019 Price growth is slowing down in the euro area and in Estonia
- 07.10.2019 EU approves EUR 4.9 mln for Lithuanian-Latvian gas pipeline
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: DigiDocService service to be shut down in October 2020
- 07.10.2019 Портфель лизинга и факторинга в первом полугодии вырос на 3,9%
- 07.10.2019 Эстонский рынок труда посылает противоречивые сигналы
- 07.10.2019 В Латвии могут отменить фоторадары
- 07.10.2019 Бразовскис : в финансовом секторе рисками нужно управлять
- 07.10.2019 Turning digital: challenges and perspectives for science and research in the EU
- 07.10.2019 Estonia: Increasing number of households opting for renewable energy