Coalition in principle supports full transition to Latvian language in all educational establishments
The Education and Science Ministry will have to work on the respective plan.
National Alliance's chairman Raivis Dzintars said that so far this is a very important agreement. "I would even say, it is a historical agreement," he said, adding that all government parties have given the green light to the proposal.
Dzintars said that it is not yet clear when exactly the transition will be completed, but the National Alliance will work so that it is not postponed to a distant future.
The National Alliance has prepared legislative amendments, proposing that local government should ensure education programs in the Latvian language in all municipal pre-schools, including in minorities pre-schools, if there is such a demand from parents. These amendments could serve as a transitional period for full transition to Latvian as the language of instruction.
