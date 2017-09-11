Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 12.09.2019, 20:49
214,521 pupils began the new school year in Latvia this year
BC, Riga, 12.09.2019.Print version
According to information from the State Education Information System, a total of 214,521 pupils began the new school year in Latvia from grades kindergarten to 12th grade this year, reported LETA.
This is 279 less pupils when compared to the beginning of the previous school year.
711 educational establishments are up and running throughout the country this school year, compared to 745 last year.
However, 20,024 kindergarten children began schooling this year, which was 845 more than the previous year. Meanwhile, 12,059 pupils began the 12th grade this year, which was 378 less than the previous year.
Other articles:
- 12.09.2019 Новые современные железнодорожные линии станут вкладом в мобильность населения и экономику стран Балтии
- 12.09.2019 Daugavpils quits Association of Local and Regional Governments
- 12.09.2019 Court declares PNB Banka insolvent
- 12.09.2019 Gandalf Distribution AB becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of ELKO Group
- 12.09.2019 B Латвии oткрывается первая в Балтии солнечная теплоэлектростанция
- 12.09.2019 The biggest ever international energy conference to be held in Latvia will take place at the end of September
- 12.09.2019 Доклад Всемирного банка -2019: угрожает ли роботизация занятости
- 12.09.2019 Станислав Бука: немного солнца в холодной воде
- 12.09.2019 The boom of the sharing economy, the smart strategy for retail and partnerships that amaze
- 12.09.2019 Baltic Block pallet block maker increases sales by 27.7% in H1