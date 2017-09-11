214,521 pupils began the new school year in Latvia this year

According to information from the State Education Information System, a total of 214,521 pupils began the new school year in Latvia from grades kindergarten to 12th grade this year, reported LETA.

This is 279 less pupils when compared to the beginning of the previous school year.





711 educational establishments are up and running throughout the country this school year, compared to 745 last year.





However, 20,024 kindergarten children began schooling this year, which was 845 more than the previous year. Meanwhile, 12,059 pupils began the 12th grade this year, which was 378 less than the previous year.