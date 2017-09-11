There will be funds in next year's budget to keep minimum wage for teachers at EUR 750 - Suplinska

The ruling coalition has reached an agreement that the minimum monthly wage for teachers will be maintained at EUR 750 for the whole school year, and the necessary funds will be earmarked in next year's budget, said Education and Science Minsiter Ilga Suplinska (New Conservative Party) in an interview with the Latvian public television today referred LETA.

In her words, while discussing next year's budget, the overall financing for the education sector is being discussed, but the minsitry hopes also for additional funds for higher education, science and youth policies.





The politician underscored that the school network still has to be optimized.





Suplinska believes that Latvian educational institutions are ready for the new study contents. Of course, the preparation process could have been better and more successful, and there will always be people who are passive and are never ready for changes, the minister said.