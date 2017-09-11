Estonia: Prosecutor's office to launch criminal proceedings re TalTech project financing

Estonia's North district prosecutor's office has launched criminal proceedings to investigate the financing scandal at the Ragnar Nurkse Department of Innovation and Governance (RNI) of Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), reported LETA/BNS.

"At this point, the prosecutor's office has acquainted itself with the information available publicly as well as with supplementary documents, and established that in order to verify the allegations published in Postimees last week, criminal proceedings must be launched," spokesman for the North district prosecutor's office Kaarel Kallas told.





"The published claims alleging that in at least one project at TalTech's RNI the work carried out and the number of people working on the project have been reported as being larger than they actually were indicate that a benefit fraud may have been committed at the institute," he said.





According to an investigative piece by Postimees published on Aug. 22, the reporting on RNI project costs, including those pertaining to the OpenGovIntelligence project, does not reflect actual expenditure.