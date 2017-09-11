Education and Science, Estonia
Estonia: Prosecutor's office to launch criminal proceedings re TalTech project financing
"At this point, the prosecutor's office has acquainted itself with the information available publicly as well as with supplementary documents, and established that in order to verify the allegations published in Postimees last week, criminal proceedings must be launched," spokesman for the North district prosecutor's office Kaarel Kallas told.
"The published claims alleging that in at least one project at TalTech's RNI the work carried out and the number of people working on the project have been reported as being larger than they actually were indicate that a benefit fraud may have been committed at the institute," he said.
According to an investigative piece by Postimees published on Aug. 22, the reporting on RNI project costs, including those pertaining to the OpenGovIntelligence project, does not reflect actual expenditure.
