Saturday, 06.07.2019, 00:53
Riga Technical University and University of Latvia included in European Teaching Rankings
BC, Riga, 05.07.2019.
For the first time, Riga Technical University (RTU) and the University of Latvia have been included among the 258 best universities featuring in the European Teaching Rankings, shows the latest ranking released by Times Higher Education (THE) agency, reported LETA.
Both RTU and the University of Latvia have been included in the category 200+, which includes all universities ranked between 200th and 258th place.
The universities have been ranked based on four main performance areas – students’ engagement, the diversity of the learning environment, students’ performance and the resources available at the university.
The Latvian universities have received the highest scores in students’ engagement. RTU has scored 71 points and the University of Latvia 74 points.
The European Teaching Rankings are published in The Times Higher Education magazine. The ranking has been drawn up based on a survey of 125,000 students.
