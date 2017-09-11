EducMin confirms education program for children to prepare for return to Lithuania

Lithuania's Minister of Education, Science and Sports Algirdas Monkevicius has confirmed an integrated Lithuanian education program for Lithuanian schools abroad, reported LETA/BNS.

The program will be aimed that those who plan to return to Lithuania since it will help to prepare for the integration into the Lithuanian education system, the ministry said.





The program is dedicated to children from two to 16 years. The ministry says it will allow children to improve their Lithuanian language skills, promote patriotism and get acquainted with the Lithuania's history and culture.





Last year, 28,900 people immigrated to Lithuania, with around two thirds of them being Lithuanian citizens, official figures show.