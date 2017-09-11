Lithuanian govt proposes introducing equal university admission criteria

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday put before the country's parliament amendments on setting equal higher school admission requirements, leaving the only exception for future art students, informed LETA/BNS.

Currently in Lithuania, different criteria apply to school-leavers for state-funded and non-funded studies. Those wishing to enter higher education schools and receive state funding must pass at least 3 national-level maturity exams, including those of the Lithuanian language, mathematics and one optional exam.





And those who plan to pay for their studies only need to pass one exam.





If lawmakers approve the proposed changes, school-leavers who would wish to enroll in higher education schools would have to pass 3 national-level maturity exams, including those of the Lithuanian language, mathematics and one optional exam, and an exception would be made for those wishing to study arts as they would not be required to take the mathematics exam.





"Equal admission criteria would set the same qualitative requirements for all entrants, irrespective of the type of funding. It would be an academically and socially just move, creating better conditions for qualitative work for both students and teachers," Education Minister Algirdas Monkevicius said, introducing the amendments.





If approved, the changes would come into force in 2021.