Education and Science, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 19.06.2019, 15:40
Lithuanian govt proposes introducing equal university admission criteria
Currently in Lithuania, different criteria apply to school-leavers for state-funded and non-funded studies. Those wishing to enter higher education schools and receive state funding must pass at least 3 national-level maturity exams, including those of the Lithuanian language, mathematics and one optional exam.
And those who plan to pay for their studies only need to pass one exam.
If lawmakers approve the proposed changes, school-leavers who would wish to enroll in higher education schools would have to pass 3 national-level maturity exams, including those of the Lithuanian language, mathematics and one optional exam, and an exception would be made for those wishing to study arts as they would not be required to take the mathematics exam.
"Equal admission criteria would set the same qualitative requirements for all entrants, irrespective of the type of funding. It would be an academically and socially just move, creating better conditions for qualitative work for both students and teachers," Education Minister Algirdas Monkevicius said, introducing the amendments.
If approved, the changes would come into force in 2021.
- 19.06.2019 Литовский автоперевозчик BTL Group открывает предприятия в Польше и Германии
- 19.06.2019 Литва отказалась выдать экспортную лицензию RUN Engineering
- 19.06.2019 Lithuania's Capitalica to invest over EUR 60 mln in 2 office buildings in Skanste
- 18.06.2019 Литовская Avia Solutions Group приобретает Chapman Freeborn
- 17.06.2019 Спасательное судно Sakiai ликвидировало загрязнение в Балтийском море
- 17.06.2019 Таллиннский университет открывает две новых учебных программы по информатике
- 17.06.2019 В Клайпеду идет судно с грузом СПГ для Achema
- 17.06.2019 Министр транспорта: новый аэропорт можно было бы построить между Вильнюсом и Каунасом
- 17.06.2019 Lithuanian banks' profits up 8.5% to 91 mln
- 14.06.2019 Two Rail Baltica contracts signed in Vilnius