Thursday, 16.05.2019
Estonia: City of Tartu, universities to set up service center for foreigners
The City of Tartu, the University of Tartu and the Estonian University of Life Sciences are about to establish a nonprofit by the name of MTU Tartu Valismaalaste Teenuskeskus, or Tartu Service Center for Foreigners, that will seek to help foreigners who have arrived in southern Estonia for study or work to settle in, informed LETA/BNS.
The council of Tartu, which endorsed a relevant motion, said that the aim of the new organization is to bring together under one roof the information and services necessary for foreigners that are at present dispersed among different institutions, in order for the adaptation of foreign specialists to life in Estonia to be smoother, spokespeople for the city government told.
The need for a single service center has been expressed by the universities of Tartu, the Tartu European Capital of Culture 2024 project team, and businesses of the city alike, the spokespeople said.
