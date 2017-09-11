Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.04.2019, 10:47
State Audit Office reveals lack of control in granting scholarships in vocational education
Anyone who enrolls in a vocational education institution may apply for a monthly scholarship. The size of the scholarship rather depends on the selected institution and the available budget resources rather than pupil's progress or attendance of classes.
The size of the basic scholarship may differ even six times across institutions. The scholarship for summer months or scholarship granted to orphans may differ even 15 times.
Besides, the auditors also discovered allegedly fake pupils in the lists provided by the educational institutions.
The vocational education institutions have not entered the required information about absent pupils in the database of the State Education Information System, thus, there is no information available on the true situation in relation to attendance of classes and the actual number of pupils in these institutions, while the Education and Science Ministry is using these data when planning its work.
