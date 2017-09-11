Banks, Culture, Education and Science, Financial Services, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 05.04.2019, 07:54
Announced winners of the Latvian Competition of School Compositions
The competition is held by the Latvian association of
Russian language and literature teachers, in cooperation with the Segodnya
newspaper and Lyublyu magazine and with the traditional support of Rietumu Bank’s Charity Fund, for the
fourth year in succession.
The participants of the current competition, the popularity
of which is growing with each year, were pupils from schools of Riga (such as Riga
French Lycée, Riga Zolitudes Gymnasium, Riga Secondary School No. 40 etc.) and
many other Latvian cities and regions - Daugavpils, Liepaja, Ventspils, Ludza,
Viljani, Ilukste, etc., as well as from abroad.
According to the format of the competition, all pupils are
divided into three groups - junior (Form 5-7), middle (Form 8-9) and senior
(Form 10-12). For each of these groups, every year specialists from the
Association of teachers offer new, original subjects of compositions, which are
at the same time, appropriate for their age.
This year, the junior group pupils wrote compositions on the
subject “What My Pet Has Taught Me” or “There's No Place Like Home”; the middle
group pupils had the subject “Love, Don’t Fight!” or “One Can Have Unanswered
Love. One Cannot Have Unanswered Friendship”, and the senior group pupils wrote
compositions on the philosophical subject “To See Injustice and Keep Silent
Means to Participate in It” (Jean-Jacques Rousseau). Besides, with no age
restrictions, one could create an account in social networks on behalf of a
literary character.
During the ceremony, winners in each category were awarded
diplomas and prizes. Teachers from the Association read extracts from the most
interesting compositions, professionally commented on and assessed works of the
pupils, shared their opinions and impressions during a live dialogue with the
young authors.
- 05.04.2019 Puce dismisses Usakovs as Riga mayor
- 05.04.2019 Мэр Риги в ночь на 5 мая отстранен от должности
- 05.04.2019 Lauris Macijevskis appointed CEO of Olainfarm pharmaceutical group
- 05.04.2019 Estonian FSA warns against crypto currency exchange co Aliexchange
- 05.04.2019 Results of Latvian Television board tender will not be revised - media regulator
- 04.04.2019 Рижская дума: ставки сделаны?
- 04.04.2019 Про униформу
- 04.04.2019 The 2018 Financial Statement of Rietumu Bank and the Auditor’s Opinion Have Been Published
- 04.04.2019 В Риге открыт первый заграничный торговый центр литовской Akropolis gruop
- 04.04.2019 Как принимали латвийский госбюджет