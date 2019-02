At least 15 schools to be reorganized and at least 5 schools liquidated in Latvia

At least 15 educational institutions will be reorganized this year, while five schools will be liquidated, although the total number may be even higher as some local governments, including Riga, have not yet finalized their school network optimization plans, according to the Education and Science Ministry's data informed LETA.

At least seven schools will have their status changed by the 2019-2020 school year: Liepna High School and Tume High School will become elementary schools, Mezgali Elementary School, Kursisi Elementary School in Saldus Region, Jaunlutrini Elementary School and Pampali Elementary School will become primary schools. Livi Primary School will now be a preschool.





Another eight or more schools will be merged or have already been merged: Irlava preschool Cirulitis with Irlava Primary School, Auce Region preschool Mazulis with preschool Piladzitis, Rezekne preschool Laimina with kindergarten Marina, Iecava Boarding School with Dzimtmisa Elementary School.





At least five schools will be closed in the new school year: Ozoli Primary School in Valka Region, Andzeli Elementary School in Dagda Region, Liepaja Boarding School, Jaunmuiza Elementary School in Skrunda Region, and Jurmala Night School.





The Education and Science Ministry is currently analyzing four local governments' school network optimization plans: Algona, Rauna, Rezekne Region and Grobina Region.