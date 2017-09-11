Razbadauskas elected rector of Lithuania's Klaipeda University

Arturas Razbadauskas, acting rector of Lithuania's Klaipeda University, was on Thursday elected its permanent rector, the university said LETA/BNS.

During a secret ballot, Razbadauskas was backed by seven out of eights council members who took part in the vote.





The council's chairman, Klaipeda Mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas, withdrew from the vote due to the existing political situation as Razbauskas is on Grubliauskas' list of candidates for the upcoming municipal election, the university said.





The position of Klaipeda University's rector has been vacant since March after Eimutis Juzeliunas resigned.





The university also attempted to elect a new rector in October but none of the five candidates then received the necessary number of votes.