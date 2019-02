Riga City Council planning to shut down two schools and merge eight

The Riga City Council is planning to shut down two schools and merge eight, and the fate of another two schools will be decided in 2020, LETA learned from the municipality.

The Riga City Council explains that, according to decisions made by the Commission for Optimization of Educational Institutions Network in Riga, several schools will be merged, and some liquidated, over the next three years in order to ensure availability of quality primary and secondary education in the neighborhoods, improve the learning environment, and also tackle the problem of availability of preschool education across the city.





Therefore Riga Ezerkrasti Primary School will be merged with Jugla High School, Ziepniekkalns Primary School will be merged with High School No. 94, High School No. 60 will be merged with Riga Classical Gymnasium. Merger of High School No. 37 and Janis Poruks High School will be considered in 2020.





Two schools will be closed: students from Primary School No. 7 will now attend School No. 31, and students from High School No. 29 will go to High School No. 46.





In addition, Boarding School No. 5 will be merged with Sanatorijas Boarding School.





The reorganization plan will now be reviewed by the Riga City Council's Education, Culture and Sports Committee, but the final decision will be taken at a Riga City Council session.