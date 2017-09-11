Marek Link to become new rector of Estonian Academy of Security Sciences

Estonian Minister of the Interior Katrin Raik is to appoint Marek Link as the new rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, informed LETA/BNS.

Link, who is currently the incumbent acting rector, has also performed the duties of the academy's vice-rector of development and innovation.





A total of eight applications were submitted to the call announced in mid-December, seven of which complied with the requirements. Of the three top candidates presented to the minister of the interior, Link, who has been working at the academy since 2008, was determined to be best suited for the position.





For the past three and a half years, Link has been working as the vice-rector of development and innovation, and has previously also lead the academy's Police and Border Guard College as well as the Innovation Center.





"Marek Link garnered the most support among the selection panel. I have been Marek's colleague and I share his convictions regarding the importance of learner-centered education as well as the need for improving educational practices and international cooperation. Marek will start his mission at an enviable time -- right now, the new building of the Academy of Security Sciences is being completed, which in turn will create new opportunities. Positions in internal security require new people, and not just from among the young," Raik said, adding that this fact requires for the Internal Security Institute to develop and become more flexible.





Link said that many people employed in the field of security start it at the Academy of Security Sciences and thus it is important that the education acquired should in addition to providing expert knowledge in the field also broaden the students' horizons and develop enterprising attitudes.





"Regardless of the specialty, it is clear from the start that security can only be created in cooperation and that starts with ourselves. The Academy of Security Sciences has an important role in this," Link said.





The Estonian Academy of Security Sciences has several colleges and institutes across Estonia -- in Tallinn, Paikuse and Vaike-Maarja. The Academy employs over 200 people and instruction is given to over 1,000 cadets in the fields of customs and taxation, correction, police and rescue.