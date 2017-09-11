Education and Science, Estonia, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:12
Marek Link to become new rector of Estonian Academy of Security Sciences
Link, who is currently the incumbent acting rector, has also
performed the duties of the academy's vice-rector of development and
innovation.
A total of eight applications were submitted to the call
announced in mid-December, seven of which complied with the requirements. Of
the three top candidates presented to the minister of the interior, Link, who
has been working at the academy since 2008, was determined to be best suited
for the position.
For the past three and a half years, Link has been working
as the vice-rector of development and innovation, and has previously also lead
the academy's Police and Border Guard College as well as the Innovation Center.
"Marek Link garnered the most support among the
selection panel. I have been Marek's colleague and I share his convictions
regarding the importance of learner-centered education as well as the need for
improving educational practices and international cooperation. Marek will start
his mission at an enviable time -- right now, the new building of
the Academy of Security Sciences is being completed, which in turn will
create new opportunities. Positions in internal security require new people,
and not just from among the young," Raik said, adding that this fact
requires for the Internal Security Institute to develop and become more
flexible.
Link said that many people employed in the field of security
start it at the Academy of Security Sciences and thus it is important that
the education acquired should in addition to providing expert knowledge in the
field also broaden the students' horizons and develop enterprising
attitudes.
"Regardless of the specialty, it is clear from the
start that security can only be created in cooperation and that starts with
ourselves. The Academy of Security Sciences has an important role in
this," Link said.
The Estonian Academy of Security Sciences has several
colleges and institutes across Estonia -- in Tallinn, Paikuse and Vaike-Maarja.
The Academy employs over 200 people and instruction is given to over 1,000
cadets in the fields of customs and taxation, correction, police and
rescue.
