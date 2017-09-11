Education and Science, Latvia, Real Estate
University of Latvia's new House of Science opens in Riga's Tornakalns
The new facility houses two faculties of the university:
Physics, Mathematics and Optometry Faculty and Medicine Faculty, as well as six
institutes.
Construction of the House of Sciences cost EUR 30 mln, which
was allocated by the European Regional Development Fund. At the moment, the
University of Latvia is implementing 78 projects worth EUR 71 mln that are
financed by the European Union structural funds.
Construction of the House of Sciences began in the summer of
2017 and was completed in December 2018. According to the University of Latvia
Rector Indrikis Muiznieks, the new
facility brings the university one step closer to its goal of becoming one of
the leading universities in the Baltics and a high-ranking research and
innovation center in Europe.
The European Commission's Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
(Unity) emphasized that development of science and research is a priority in
both Europe and Latvia, and the University of Latvia's House of Sciences was an
investment in the future of Latvia.
There are 78 fully equipped laboratories at the House of
Science. It was built according to the principles of smart home, with automated
heating, ventilation, and lighting systems. The total area of the House of
Sciences is 20,000 square meters. A total of 2,000 students will study at the
new facility and it will have a teaching staff of 450.
The House of Sciences was designed by architect office
Sestais Stils and built by company LNK Industries Group.
