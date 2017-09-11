University of Latvia's new House of Science opens in Riga's Tornakalns

The University of Latvia's new House of Sciences opened on Monday at the university's academic center in Riga's Tornakalns, which is the latest and most modern study and research center in Latvia, the university informed LETA.

The new facility houses two faculties of the university: Physics, Mathematics and Optometry Faculty and Medicine Faculty, as well as six institutes.





Construction of the House of Sciences cost EUR 30 mln, which was allocated by the European Regional Development Fund. At the moment, the University of Latvia is implementing 78 projects worth EUR 71 mln that are financed by the European Union structural funds.





Construction of the House of Sciences began in the summer of 2017 and was completed in December 2018. According to the University of Latvia Rector Indrikis Muiznieks, the new facility brings the university one step closer to its goal of becoming one of the leading universities in the Baltics and a high-ranking research and innovation center in Europe.





The European Commission's Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis (Unity) emphasized that development of science and research is a priority in both Europe and Latvia, and the University of Latvia's House of Sciences was an investment in the future of Latvia.





There are 78 fully equipped laboratories at the House of Science. It was built according to the principles of smart home, with automated heating, ventilation, and lighting systems. The total area of the House of Sciences is 20,000 square meters. A total of 2,000 students will study at the new facility and it will have a teaching staff of 450.





The House of Sciences was designed by architect office Sestais Stils and built by company LNK Industries Group.