House of Science to open at University of Latvia's new campus next week

A new building, the House of Science, is due to open next Monday at the Academic Center which the University of Latvia is developing in Riga’s Tornakalns neighborhood, LETA was told at the university.

The new building at the University of Latvia campus will house six scientific institutes and two faculties, as well as 72 modern laboratories and over 450 workplaces for researchers.





Representatives of the University of Latvia noted that the Academic Center is the largest project funded by the European Fund for Strategic Investment in Latvia and the fund’s only project in the Baltic states where money is being invested in a university’s development. As part of this project, the university has already built the House of Nature, which opened in 2015. With the House of Science just finished, construction of the House of Letters is planned in the next stage of the project, scheduled for completion in 2022.





The dedication ceremony for the House of Science will take place on Monday, January 28.

The House of Science has been built by LNK Industries construction firm. The building is located next to the House of Nature, also constructed by LNK Industries. An insulated passage links the two buildings.





The total costs of the House of Science were EUR 38 mln, with EU funding covering 79%, the government paying 14% and the university 7% of the costs.