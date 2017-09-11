Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.01.2019, 21:36
House of Science to open at University of Latvia's new campus next week
The new building at the University of Latvia campus will
house six scientific institutes and two faculties, as well as 72 modern
laboratories and over 450 workplaces for researchers.
Representatives of the University of Latvia noted that the
Academic Center is the largest project funded by the European Fund for
Strategic Investment in Latvia and the fund’s only project in the Baltic states
where money is being invested in a university’s development. As part of this
project, the university has already built the House of Nature, which opened in
2015. With the House of Science just finished, construction of the House of
Letters is planned in the next stage of the project, scheduled for completion
in 2022.
The dedication ceremony for the House of Science will take
place on Monday, January 28.
The House of Science has been built by LNK Industries
construction firm. The building is located next to the House of Nature, also
constructed by LNK Industries. An insulated passage links the two buildings.
The total costs of the House of Science were EUR 38 mln,
with EU funding covering 79%, the government paying 14% and the university 7%
of the costs.
