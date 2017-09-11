Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 21:39
Saeima committee only approves easing language requirements for SSE Riga rector for now
Although in the first reading of the draft amendments the Saeima committee approved easing state language requirements also for the rector of Riga Graduate School of Law (RGSL), on Tuesday lawmakers decided to postpone the adoption of that bill in the second reading. The committee’s chairman Aldis Adamovics told LETA that a new law is being drafted for RGSL and that there are still several unanswered questions about this law, which is why the decision should not be rushed.
The question of both school rectors' command of Latvian was raised last year when the Cabinet of Ministers was considering whether to nominate SSE Riga rector Anders Paalzow for a second term. Paalzow continues to head the school, although he has not received the government's support. There was a similar situation with the RGSL rector Mel Kenny, who has since resigned.
The latest amendments to the law on SSE Riga stipulate that requirements on command of the state language do not apply to the school's academic personnel.
- 23.10.2018 Озимые в Латвии посеяны в запланированном объеме
- 23.10.2018 Госконтроль: ЛТВ и Латвийское радио неэффективно распоряжаются 20 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 Зарплаты латвийским судьям повысят на 35%
- 23.10.2018 Draugiem Group company Printful to launch new workshop in Mexico
- 23.10.2018 State auditors accuse Latvian public broadcasters of mismanaging EUR 20 million allocation
- 23.10.2018 Экс-премьер Латвии не может продать дом за 4 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 EUR 16.409 mln invested in development of e-health system so far - Health Ministry
- 23.10.2018 Расходы на строительство нового корпуса больницы Страдиньша выросли на 30,7 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 Construction of Stradins Hospital's new wing now estimated to cost EUR 30.7 mln more
- 23.10.2018 Борис Цилевич: Москва поддерживает крайне правые, ксенофобские, радикальные партии