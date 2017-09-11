Demography, Education and Science, Latvia
There are three pupils in Latvia’s smallest tenth grade class
The smallest tenth grade class is in Skrunda Secondary
School. Even though the Skrunda Secondary School overall has a sufficient
number of pupils – 297 pupils in grades 1-9, there are just 29 pupils in
secondary school grades – three in grade 10, 11 in grade 11 and 15 in grade 12.
There are also three tenth grade pupils in the Valmiera
Gaujas Krasta Secondary School with 162 pupils in total in grades 1-12. There
are four tenth grade pupils in Aloja Ausekla Secondary School, Davis Ozolins
Ape Secondary School, Kegums Commercial School, and five tenth grade pupils in
Zasa Secondary School.
As reported, this school year there are by 309 pupils less
studying the general education program in grades 1-12 in Latvia than last year.
The number of pupils this year has reached 215,109.
However, there has been an increase in the number of
children registered in Latvian pre-school education program - by 1,587 more
than last year to 40,069 children.
