Education and Science, Health, Latvia, Medicine
Monday, 15.10.2018, 17:19
RSU and MikroTik launch gene study initiative to improve childhood cancer treatment
The partners have submitted an application for international research
grant “Latvian Paediatric Cancer Genome Initiative”. The initiative foresees
sequencing and analysing the genomes (DNA) of healthy and cancer-stricken cells
in paediatric cancer patients with the aim of analysing this data and using it
to improve treatment and make it possible to design targeted therapies for
individual patients.
The ultimate aim of the research is to develop the first programme for
precision medicine for cancer patients in Latvia, like programmes already
started in the parts of USA and Europe. To reach this goal MikroTik has supported the RSU Institute
of Oncology by donating 100 000 EUR for purchase of additional
laboratory equipment for the project "Support for cancer cell
research", submitted by the RSU lecturer and leading researcher of the
Institute of Oncology Inese Čakstiņa. RSU plans to receive additional
funding for cancer genome research also from an international grant.
Every year in Latvia, around 50 children are diagnosed with cancers, many
of which are aggressive, hard to treat and with a high risk of mortality.
Although the survival rates have improved greatly for some cancers, others
still take a heavy toll of children's lives. In most cases, the standard
treatments are general, non-targeted, and using cytotoxic drugs with side
effects that can be serious and lifelong.
RSU rector Professor Aigars Pētersons stresses: “RSU is
pleased to commence this innovative project in Latvia. Support provided by
entrepreneurs to research is invaluable and necessary. It will foster more
rapid development of research and saving of lives of many children in Latvia.”
According to the director of RSU Institute of Oncology Professor Edvīns
Miklaševičš: “We are entering a new era in healthcare that will be based on
genome analysis. Genetic testing of cancer patients could lead to clinical
decisions that will improve the outcomes and quality of the life of children
with cancer. Clinicians could choose targeted anticancer drugs that will have
less side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy or radiation therapy.”
RSU Professor and the head of the Clinic of Paediatric Diseases of
Children’s Clinical University Hospital Dace Gardovska believes
that it is essential that the implementation of the project is planned in close
cooperation with the leading haemato-oncologists and patient families.
“Successful implementation of the project will increase Latvia’s opportunities
for receiving support from foreign professionals in treatment of rare diseases
and selecting the most appropriate targeted therapies for individual patients,”
Professor Gardovska stressed.
MikroTik Chairman
of the Board John Martin Tully states that "New
technology holds the key to saving the lives of childhood cancer victims.
MikroTik is committed to bringing the
newest lifesaving cures and treatments to help paediatric cancer patients in
Latvia.”
By comparing the genetic sequence of a patient’s tumour and normal cells,
clinicians can determine which changes are more likely to be cancer-related and
which treatments are likely to work. Establishment of the initiative will allow
Latvia to follow leading countries in cancer research and catch up with
treatments being developed in parts of Europe and the USA.
One of the tasks of the initiative will be the development of a genome
database: a collection of genome sequences from children and young people with
cancer. Using the database and sophisticated analytical tools, researchers will
be able to pinpoint key genes (and other DNA sequences) that are altered in
children who go on to develop cancer. In turn, they will gain insights into new
prevention and treatment approaches for childhood cancer.
