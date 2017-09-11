Education and Science, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.10.2018, 18:42
Linguist Balode receives 1st Balts' Award in ceremony in Riga
|Photo: lu.lv
"The Balts' Award, as well as joint Balts Unity Day events, brings
our nations together, strengthens solidarity and encourages cooperation,
and, therefore, we must continue to do so in the future", Lithuanian
Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius, who was present at the ceremony,
said.
Both Linkevicius and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, noted
that Balode was the only candidate nominated by both Lithuania and Latvia,
according to the press release.
The Lithuanian and Latvian foreign ministers established the Balts' Award
on September 22, 2017, when the two Baltic nations marked the Day of Baltic
Unity.
The award will be presented annually to a private individual or a legal
entity for their "contribution and accomplishment in the promotion of
Latvian-Lithuanian and Lithuanian-Latvian translations, teaching and enhancing
the use of the Latvian and Lithuanian languages, research on the Latvian and
Lithuanian tangible and intangible cultural and historic heritage, as well as
investigative journalism on Latvian and Lithuanian history, culture and
tourism".
- 04.10.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports up 3.3% in eight months of 2018
- 04.10.2018 Latvian customs officials seize 24,528 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes
- 04.10.2018 Latvia’s parliament supports proposal to ban free plastic bags at shops
- 04.10.2018 DFDS Seaways is looking for additional ferry
- 04.10.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid to continue modernization of gas mains, to invest 16 mln euros
- 04.10.2018 Liepaja Airport sees considerable increase in passenger turnover in September
- 04.10.2018 Agency forecasts stronger-than-expected growth in exports of Lithuanian-origin goods
- 04.10.2018 Mikrotikls co-owner Arnis Riekstins tops Latvia's rich list
- 04.10.2018 Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9%
- 04.10.2018 In August, industrial output grew by 6.5% in Latvia