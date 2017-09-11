Education and Science, Forum, Lithuania
Life sciences experience "golden age" in Lithuania, econmin says
Experts, however, say the sector needs sufficient funding for successful development.
According to the economy minister, life sciences are one of the country's economic priorities, and the sector is showing huge growth potential.
"Life sciences are going through a "golden age" in Lithuania. The sector grows 20% every year, with almost 5,000 people working in this sector. Life sciences now produce 1 percent of added value, which is around 6 times more than the EU average. I have today revealed an ambitious goal to bring this rate to 5 % GDP by 2030," the minister told a press conference on Wednesday during the launch of the 4th international life sciences forum Life Sciences Baltics 2018.
The forum's participants include world-renowned specialists in the area of life sciences, including Nobel Prize winner, American Professor Brian Kobilka.
