Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 20.09.2018, 17:36
Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments on transition to competence-based learning contents
Also, amendments were introduced into forms of acquisition of education,
setting that educational institutions may offer full-time education, extramural
education or distance education, while preschool programs can be offered only
as full-time education.
The new bill includes a new norm on state interest-related educational
institutions. The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia will have to set new procedure
and criteria for granting or annulling the status of state interest-relation
educational institutions.
The government will have to set the quality criteria, the minimum and
maximum numbers of pupils in class. The Cabinet of Ministers will also develop
education development guidelines for the coming seven years and submit them to
the parliament for approval.
