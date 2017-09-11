Saeima of Latvia adopts amendments on transition to competence-based learning contents

Saeima of Latvia today in the final reading adopted amendments to the Education Law that were necessary to gradually introduce competence-based learning contents in education, informs LETA.

Also, amendments were introduced into forms of acquisition of education, setting that educational institutions may offer full-time education, extramural education or distance education, while preschool programs can be offered only as full-time education.





The new bill includes a new norm on state interest-related educational institutions. The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia will have to set new procedure and criteria for granting or annulling the status of state interest-relation educational institutions.





The government will have to set the quality criteria, the minimum and maximum numbers of pupils in class. The Cabinet of Ministers will also develop education development guidelines for the coming seven years and submit them to the parliament for approval.