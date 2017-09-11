Education and Science, Labour-market, Latvia, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 16:07
If high schools in Latvia produce poor results, they will not receive state funding for teachers’ wages
Prime
Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) said at the government
meeting today that a significant agreement has been reached on assessment of
education quality.
The Latvian
Trade Union of Education and Science Workers supported the regulations,
proposing some technical amendments, while the Latvian Association of Large
Cities objected to the quality criteria, saying that several schools in
Latvia’s cities would have to be closed then.
The new
regulations prepared by the Education and Science Ministry provide that schools
will be assessed based on a number of criteria. One of them is the minimum
number of pupils, while the other one of a primary importance will be the
education quality.
The
education quality criteria will include study contents, support to
differentiation of the study process, equipment and material resources,
physical environment, as well as results of the mandatory centralized
examinations. The index of the centralized examination results will be
calculated, using a special formula.
If the
school meets the quality criteria, it will receive 100% state funding
irrespective of the number of pupils in secondary school classes.
Decisions
on allocating state funding to schools will depend on the education quality,
but if the educational institution fails to meet the minimum requirements, the
financing will not be cut at once. The school will receive a warning and the
situation will be assessed repeatedly in a year.
The
Education and Science Ministry by October 1, 2019, has to submit an informative
report on the education quality monitoring system, including the quality
criteria. The new financing system will come into force as of September 1,
2020.
- 11.09.2018 Publishing of KGB files to begin this year
- 11.09.2018 Latvia’s contributions to ESM grow by 44.24 mln euros in 2017
- 11.09.2018 Education in Estonia among most accessible, fair – OECD
- 11.09.2018 The current account surplus stood at 0.5% of GDP in the second quarter
- 11.09.2018 Latvia absorbs 66% of EU funding available in current programming period
- 11.09.2018 В Риге прошел «Рижский бал 2018 – бал столетия Латвии»
- 11.09.2018 Центр услуг группы SEB в Риге планирует взять на работу около 80 сотрудников
- 11.09.2018 10-й Юбилейный Балтийский транспортный форум завершил работу в Калининграде
- 11.09.2018 Riga port raises cargo turnover by 5.4% in in first eight months of 2018; passenger turnover up 6.1%
- 11.09.2018 Unemployment level in Latgale decreases to 14.4% by end-August