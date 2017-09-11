Education and Science, Labour Unions, Latvia, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.09.2018, 11:27
Decision on pay rise for teachers will be taken as soon agreement on quality standards is reached – Kucinskis
Kucinskis
underlined that it was stated already from the beginning that the allocations
for teachers’ wages will only be approved along with the quality standards. “We
still have a week to debate and resolve this issue,” the prime minister said,
promising to return to this issue in a week’s time.
Finance
Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers) told that the parties
concerned have already agreed on the pay rise for the teachers and that the
money for this purpose would be provided. However, the financing will be
increased only on the condition that the education quality standards are worked
out as well.
The Cabinet
of Ministers today decided to postpone its vote on raising teachers' minimum
salary until next week as the government's cooperation and social partners had
objections regarding quality and quantity criteria for high schools.
At the
start of the government's meeting, Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) said that the criteria
for teachers' salaries in high schools would be reviewed first, and only after
that could the government vote on increasing teachers' minimum salary, as
additional financing for raising teachers' wages would only be provided to
schools meeting the criteria.
One of the
main stumbling blocks today was the minimum number of students per class in
high schools and requirements on centralized exams, suggested by the Education
and Science Ministry. Latvian Trade Union of Education and Science Employees
representative Inga Vanaga said her
union had a number of objections, including against inequality between
municipal schools and private schools and the centralized exams' criteria.
Latvian
Association of Local and Regional Governments' representative Inara Dundure also said that the
criteria on education quality were too high, while the quantity requirements -
too harsh.
However,
Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola (Greens/Farmers)
supported the premier and said that increasing teachers' minimum salary would
only be considered after the new criteria were approved.
Education
and Science Minister Karlis Sadurskis
(Unity) said that the criteria on
education quality must not be compromised and that support should only be
provided for those schools that meet the criteria.
The
government eventually decided to postpone the matter until next week, and to
organize several expert meetings by then.
- 05.09.2018 Количество пассажиров Wizz Air в августе выросло на 20,4%
- 05.09.2018 Shareholders replace Olainfarm pharmaceutical company's supervisory board
- 05.09.2018 Lithuanian transport minister calls Latvia's claims over Renge "a stab in the back"
- 05.09.2018 Food industry fair Riga Food 2018 to gather more than 700 participants from 35 countries
- 05.09.2018 Латвия вошла в топ-25 стран, популярных у российских туристов
- 05.09.2018 В Латвии должностные лица должны будут информировать начальство о находящихся в их подчинении родственниках
- 05.09.2018 В Риге пройдет правовой форум ЕС
- 04.09.2018 Латвийской свиноферме Druvas Unguri будет выплачена компенсация в размере 603 тыс. евро
- 04.09.2018 Латвийские железнодорожные предприятия требуют у Литвы возместить убытки в размере 82,32 млн. евро
- 04.09.2018 Претензии Латвии как нож в спину – Масюлис