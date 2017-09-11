Culture, Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania
Baltic writers' unions ask govts to support translating of prize-winning works
During a meeting of the chairmen of the writers' unions of Estonia,
Latvia and Lithuania on May 23 the importance of the initiative of the
interparliamentary Baltic Assembly in strengthening cultural cooperation among
the three countries was acknowledged. It was said that the prize is extremely
important for authors in the three countries as it may help their works reach
the global literary markets.
"Unfortunately, this prize is neither known nor visible even in the
three Baltic countries since the works of the winners are not translated into
the languages of the three countries. At the same time, changing the situation
and making the award-winning works available in Estonian, Latvian and
Lithuanian only requires political will and a minimal rearrangement of the
financial resource meant for the field of literature," the Estonian
Writers' Union said.
At present only a small portion of the works by the laureates of the
Baltic Assembly Prize for Literature have been translated into all three
languages.
