Baltic writers' unions ask govts to support translating of prize-winning works

The writers' unions of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are asking the ministries of culture of the three countries to financially support translating of the works of the authors winning the Baltic Assembly literature prize into the three languages and publishing them in each country, informs LETA/BNS.

During a meeting of the chairmen of the writers' unions of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on May 23 the importance of the initiative of the interparliamentary Baltic Assembly in strengthening cultural cooperation among the three countries was acknowledged. It was said that the prize is extremely important for authors in the three countries as it may help their works reach the global literary markets.





"Unfortunately, this prize is neither known nor visible even in the three Baltic countries since the works of the winners are not translated into the languages of the three countries. At the same time, changing the situation and making the award-winning works available in Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian only requires political will and a minimal rearrangement of the financial resource meant for the field of literature," the Estonian Writers' Union said.





At present only a small portion of the works by the laureates of the Baltic Assembly Prize for Literature have been translated into all three languages.