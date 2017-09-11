Education and Science, Employment, Estonia, Labour-market, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 17:19
Average salary of teachers to rise to EUR 1,500 in 2019 – Estonian ministry
"We
will raise the minimum wage [of teachers] to at least 1,250 euros, which by
2019 will bring along a rise in the average wage to at least 1,500
euros," the ministry said.
"At
the same time, the large share of part-time teachers in the general education
school is still a problem, which should be alleviated by the continued organization
of the school network," the press office of the ministry said.
According to the information published by the Ministry of Education and
Research, there are 533 general education schools in Estonia ahead of the
upcoming academic year.
At the same
time, the state is promising to also deal with the salaries of kindergarten
teachers. "Our objective is to equalize the salaries of kindergarten
teachers with those of school teachers at the same level of
education," the ministry said.
As the
internationally very good results of the Estonian education system rest namely
on our teachers, the ministry's is emphasizing the need to deal with ensuring a
new generation of teachers. For that, the Ministry of Education
and Research has called together a working group that will review measures
directed toward teacher training, assess the efficiency of the measures and, if
needed, develop new solutions for alleviating the shortage of teachers. The
working group will include representatives of various interest groups as well
as experts.
- 29.08.2018 Average earnings have exceeded 1000 euros in Latvia
- 29.08.2018 Средняя брутто-зарплата в Латвии превысила 1000 евро
- 29.08.2018 В латвийском частном университете Turība поменялся владелец
- 29.08.2018 Total profit of Estonia's business sector drops 12%
- 29.08.2018 Estonian ministry asking Russia for endorsement of China freight train route
- 29.08.2018 Estonia's sole spirit producer laying off workers, to halve output
- 29.08.2018 Министерство образования Эстонии намерено повышать учителям зарплату
- 29.08.2018 SEB снизил прогноз экономического роста Эстонии до 3,4%
- 29.08.2018 Европейская авиакомпания вскоре откроет сервисный центр в Латвии – ЛАИР
- 28.08.2018 Chamber of agriculture: Estonia's cereal yield to be 40% lower this year