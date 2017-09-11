Estonia: High school leavers may be given opportunity to take international English exam

Estonia is wishing to offer high school leavers the opportunity to take an internationally recognized English language exam at the proficiency level C1 for free in the future, reported LETA/BNS.

"During the past year, we have sought possibilities for offering high school leavers the opportunity in addition to taking the regular state exam to also take an international English language exam at the proficiency level C1," Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps said at a press conference held on Tuesday.





The minister said that so far, with the aid of foreign countries there has been the possibility for organizing internationally recognized language exams in German, French and Finnish, but not in English.





At the same time, taking an internationally recognized English language exam costs approximately 200 euros and it has garnered great interest among school leavers.





Reps said that the Ministry of Education and Research is to organize an international procurement to find an organizer for the exam.