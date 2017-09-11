Education and Science, Latvia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.08.2018, 15:05
Talks under way on reorganization of several universities
It is not being revealed, which universities or colleges are involved in
the talks, but LETA has information that these are four state-funded
universities or colleges.
Taking into consideration that the Education and Science Ministry said,
following liquidation of Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management
Academy, that the ministry would not initiate new consolidation projects for
universities and colleges, the four universities/colleges participating in the
current reorganization talks have initiated these negotiations of their own
free will.
The Education and Science Ministry told that it would not initiate new
university or college reorganization projects until 2020.
At the same time, the ministry is prepared to help those higher education
institutions that choose to enter talks on reorganization and consolidation
with solving various technical issues, including financial and legal problems.
As reported, the government decided in March 2017 that the Riga Teacher
Training and Educational Management Academy would be liquidated by October 2017
by merging it with the University of Latvia.
Regardless of several rallies and protests organized by the academy's
supporters, the Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy was
liquidated and its regional branches and most study programs were handed over
to the University of Latvia.
