Talks under way on reorganization of several universities

In Latvia talks are under way at the moment on at least two university reorganization projects, informs LETA.

It is not being revealed, which universities or colleges are involved in the talks, but LETA has information that these are four state-funded universities or colleges.





Taking into consideration that the Education and Science Ministry said, following liquidation of Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy, that the ministry would not initiate new consolidation projects for universities and colleges, the four universities/colleges participating in the current reorganization talks have initiated these negotiations of their own free will.





The Education and Science Ministry told that it would not initiate new university or college reorganization projects until 2020.





At the same time, the ministry is prepared to help those higher education institutions that choose to enter talks on reorganization and consolidation with solving various technical issues, including financial and legal problems.





As reported, the government decided in March 2017 that the Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy would be liquidated by October 2017 by merging it with the University of Latvia.





Regardless of several rallies and protests organized by the academy's supporters, the Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy was liquidated and its regional branches and most study programs were handed over to the University of Latvia.





