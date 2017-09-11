Education and Science, Latvia
Latvian pupils win three medals in International Physics Olympiad
Latvian pupils won three bronze medals and one honorable mention at the International Physics Olympian held in Lisbon, Portugal, in July, informs LETA.
According to the University of Latvia, bronze medals were won by Janis
Huns from Agenskalns State Gymnasium,
Vilhelms Cinis and Ingvars Vitenburgs from the Rigas State Gymnasium No. 1, while Martins
Klevs from the Secondary School of
Aizkraukle County got the honorable mention.
Latvian pupils competed in a competition with 396 pupils from 87 countries
of the world.
