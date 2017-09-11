Latvian pupils win three medals in International Physics Olympiad

Latvian pupils won three bronze medals and one honorable mention at the International Physics Olympian held in Lisbon, Portugal, in July, informs LETA.

According to the University of Latvia, bronze medals were won by Janis Huns from Agenskalns State Gymnasium, Vilhelms Cinis and Ingvars Vitenburgs from the Rigas State Gymnasium No. 1, while Martins Klevs from the Secondary School of Aizkraukle County got the honorable mention.





Latvian pupils competed in a competition with 396 pupils from 87 countries of the world.