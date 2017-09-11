Students from 28 countries to participate at innovative international summer academy organised by the Estonian Academy of Arts

Tallinn Summer Academy of Arts, Design and Architecture will be held for the second time and the courses are taking place in Tallinn and Viljandi County.

The Estonia Academy of Arts summer academy titled Tallinn Summer Academy of Art, Design and Architecture – Presence & Possibilities will bring together close to 120 students from 28 countries. The international summer academy combines research and creativity and focuses on the design process with innovative solutions.





“The objective of the summer academy is to shape and conceptualise visual culture, as well as enrich the living environment, by taking Estonia as the starting point while simultaneously incorporating the framework of international art and culture,” said Kristiina Krabi-Klanberg, Head of Open Academy at EAA and project manager for the summer academy.





Close to 120 students from 28 countries will participate in the Estonian Academy of Arts summer academy this August. The participants are coming from Scandinavia, Eastern European countries and Russia, with the most distant guests travelling from Asia and Latin America. The international Tallinn Summer Academy of Art, Design and Architecture – Presence & Possibilities offers eight visual culture courses in various research and creative fields, focusing on innovative, solution-oriented and current topics. “As a school with long traditions, we have always remained innovative and open. It’s a place where manual skills meet extraordinary concepts,” stated Rector Mart Kalm.





Leading teaching staff members, researchers and artists from the Estonian Academy of Arts and its partner universities will stand as lecturers at the Tallinn Summer Academy of Art, Design and Architecture. The courses will cover the following topics: collaboration forms for humans and the natural environment; mapping roads and traffic to make investments in public space more efficient; the Estonian art field in a regional and international context; developing opportunities for the new 3D clay printing technology and its applications; bringing unique craftsmanship skills to Estonia by reconstructing haute couture objects; UX opportunities for making branding more efficient; and machine created images in the photographic discourse.





Considering the importance of lifelong learning, the Estonian Academy of Arts offers the summer academy courses “Short Photography and Image-Making Course – Visual Recognition and AI-related Technologies” and “How to Develop User Experience (UX) as a Key Component of Branding”, which are open to everyone, including non-students.

The Estonian Academy of Arts is the leading university in Estonia for studies in art, design, architecture, and art and culture. The EAA international summer academy project is financed by the European Regional Development Fund.