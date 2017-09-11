Education and Science, Estonia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:50
University of Tartu gets permission to have genome samples surveyed abroad
The government gave permission to the university to have
tissue samples from up to 152,000 gene donors collected into the Estonian
Biobank preserved and surveyed at the Finnish company Nightingale Health Ltd
for the conduct of scientific research for the purpose of compiling metabolic
profiles in the Estonian Biobank cohort, spokespeople for the government said.
The application filed by the University of Tartu says that
conducting the research abroad is necessary because the method of nuclear
magnetic resonance (NMR) can not be used in Estonia. The Estonian Biobank
has previously in collaboration with the same Finnish company surveyed the
blood plasma of 10,000 gene donors using the NMR method. Since several research
projects in the estimation of cardiac and vascular disease risks are underway
at the Estonian Biobank, the existing sample of 10,000 tissue samples is not
sufficient.
The research is financed from a research grant of
Nightingale Health Ltd.
The government also authorized the University of Tartu to
have biological material from up to 750 gene donors held at the Estonian
Biobank preserved and surveyed abroad as part of a Swiss and Norwegian research
project aimed at identifying factors holding back weight gain in a person.
Within the framework of the same research, the government
has previously authorized the University of Tartu on three occasions to survey
and preserve tissue samples from up to 5,000 gene donors at the Nestle
Institute of Health Sciences in Switzerland.
The research is financed with a research grant of the Nestle
Institute of Health Sciences.
