Education and Science, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.03.2018, 11:08
Bill about transition to education solely in Latvian language upheld in second reading
The parliament rejected all proposals for alterations to the
education reform submitted by the lawmakers from the opposition Harmony party.
As reported, the Latvian parliament upheld the bill in the
first reading in late February. For the education reform to take effect, the
bills needs to be adopted in the third (final) reading.
The draft legislative amendments provide for a gradual
transition to Latvian as the sole language of instruction in schools from
September 1, 2019, until spring 2022.
Already in preschools, starting from the age of five, new
education guidelines will be introduced in 2019/2020 school year, providing for
a bigger role of the Latvian language in the study process.
A new bilingual education model will be introduced in grades
1-6, ensuring that at least 50% of the subjects are taught in Latvian, and in
grades 7-9, ensuring that at least 80% of the study contents is in Latvian in
2019/2020. The final exams for the 9th grade pupils will be held entirely in
Latvia.
Starting from 2020/2021 school year all general education
subjects in grades 10 and 11 will be taught only in the Latvian language, while
children of ethnic minorities will continue learning their native language,
literature and subjects related to culture and history in the respective
minority language.
Starting from 2021/2022 school year all general education
subjects in high school (grades 10-12) will be taught only in the Latvian
language, while children of ethnic minorities will continue learning their
native language, literature and subjects related to culture and history in the
respective minority language.
