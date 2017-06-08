Latvia University of Agriculture renamed to Latvia University of Life Sciences and Technologies

The Latvia University of Agriculture has been renamed to the Latvia University of Life Sciences and Technologies, LETA was told at the university.

The higher education institution, which is based in the central Latvian city of Jelgava, was called the Latvia Academy of Agriculture before its name was changed to Latvia University of Agriculture in the 1990s. Since higher agricultural education has fundamentally changed in recent decades and the university works with study and research programs focusing on a sustainable use of natural resources, a name-change was proposed already several years ago, but until now it had not gained sufficiently wide support, the university's representatives explained.





To raise the university's international profile, it has now been decided to change its name in English to the Latvia University of Life Sciences and Technologies, but leave the Latvian name unchanged.