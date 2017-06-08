Education and Science, Latvia
Latvia University of Agriculture renamed to Latvia University of Life Sciences and Technologies
The higher education institution, which is based in the
central Latvian city of Jelgava, was called the Latvia Academy of Agriculture
before its name was changed to Latvia University of Agriculture in the 1990s.
Since higher agricultural education has fundamentally changed in recent decades
and the university works with study and research programs focusing on a
sustainable use of natural resources, a name-change was proposed already
several years ago, but until now it had not gained sufficiently wide support,
the university's representatives explained.
To raise the university's international profile, it has now
been decided to change its name in English to the Latvia University of Life
Sciences and Technologies, but leave the Latvian name unchanged.
