Philosopher Levinas' center planned in Lithuania

A center of Emmanuel Levinas, French philosopher of Lithuanian Jewish ancestry, should be opened in Lithuania's second city Kaunas, France's Ambassador Philippe Jeantaud told Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, informs LETA/BNS.

"Prime Minister Skvernelis said he supported the initiative, which he had already discussed with Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijosaitis, a specific decision should be made shortly," the government said in a press release.

The center should be opened in the former French ambassadorial building on Putvinskio Street, which currently accommodates a police station.

Kaunas Vice-Mayor Simonas Kairys told BNS the municipality could contribute content to the project, as well as help in renovating the center's environment and facade.

Levinas is considered one of the most famous people who was born and raised in Kaunas.

A famous specialist of existentialism, the professor of the Sorbonne University was born and raised in Kaunas old town where he also met his wife he later marred in Paris.

Kaunas already has a Levinas Street, as well as a memorial plaque on a building on Karaliaus Mindaugo Avenue where he was born.