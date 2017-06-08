Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Philosopher Levinas' center planned in Lithuania
"Prime
Minister Skvernelis said he supported the initiative, which he had already
discussed with Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas
Matijosaitis, a specific decision should be made shortly," the
government said in a press release.
The center should be opened in the former French
ambassadorial building on Putvinskio Street, which currently accommodates a
police station.
Kaunas Vice-Mayor Simonas Kairys told BNS the
municipality could contribute content to the project, as well as help in
renovating the center's environment and facade.
Levinas is considered one of the most famous people
who was born and raised in Kaunas.
A famous specialist of existentialism, the professor
of the Sorbonne University was born and raised in Kaunas old town where he also
met his wife he later marred in Paris.
Kaunas already has a Levinas Street, as well as a
memorial plaque on a building on Karaliaus Mindaugo Avenue where he was born.
