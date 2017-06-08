Over 40 Latvian books translated in foreign languages in 2017 with help of government grants

Last year 43 Latvian books were translated in foreign languages for publishing abroad with support of financing from the Latvian State Culture Capital Foundation and the Latvian Culture Ministry, cites LETA.

The total financing of EUR 160,000 was distributed in four tenders organized by the Latvian Writers' Union, according to the Latvian Literature website. The grants were awarded for translation and publishing of books written by modern Latvian authors (such as Nora Ikstena and Janis Jonevs) as well as classical Latvian literature (Rudolfs Blaumanis).

The Latvian books were translated into Albanian, Korean, Belarus, Estonian, Spanish, Hungarian, Italian, Armenian, Ukrainian, Croatian, Macedonian, Arabic and Finnish. Also, English translations of 22 Latvian books have been published last year.