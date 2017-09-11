Direct Speech, Economic History, Education and Science, Financial Services, Forum, Investments
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 06.11.2019, 12:59
Investment solutions during low interest rates era
|On an III International Forum in the Latvian Academy of Science. Novembry 01, 2019.
The
article is published in the framework of discussions on an III International
Forum on the topic “Business Support: Critical Points, Science-Based Solutions,
International Cooperation”, conducted in the Latvian Academy of Science
Novembry 01, 2019. Event organizers: Institute of Economics of LAS.
Low interest rates are a true headache for all investors worldwide. However, it is possible to find solutions in the current situation. As such, one of the most attractive alternatives is an investment in the companies with high dividend yield and limited share price volatility. Baltic companies are very generous in terms of dividend payout: average dividend yield for Baltic market is 4.8%, which compares with just 1.6% in the U.S. and 3% in Europe. Lithuanian telecom Telia, Estonian retailer Tallinna Kaubamaja, Port of Tallinn – these are just few examples of attractive dividend payers with yields over 6.5%.
Other
possibility for investors to consider is purchase of high-yield corporate bonds.
These are the bonds originating from the issuer with riskier balance sheet,
usually operating in capital intensive industries. Therefore, higher interest
rates are paid to reward for the additional risk. On Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange,
it is possible to find a number of attractive investment options – corporate
bonds with yields of 6-8% per annum, which can help not only in beating the inflation,
but also in capital appreciation.
When
considering lucrative investment options, online peer-to-peer platforms should
not be neglected. These fintech companies, which usually are more efficient in
matching lenders and borrowers than traditional banks, offer 10-14% annual
return in Baltics. Naturally, the risks associated with investments in such
platforms should not be ignored - compared with equity and bond investments the
operational history of online platforms is rather limited, which translates
into low outlook visibility.
All of the
mentioned investment solutions have their risks, which should be acknowledged
when developing investment strategy for company’s cash allocation. However,
when risks are properly accounted for, it is possible to build a well-balanced
portfolio for idle cash in order to earn returns exceeding inflation rate.
Disclaimer
This press
release is for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer nor a
recommendation to undertake any type of transaction or to buy or sell
securities or financial products in the broadest sense. Alphinox Quality AS
offers no guarantee of the completeness, correctness or security of this press
release. Alphinox Quality AS accepts no liability claims that might
arise from the use or non-use of the content of this press release.
