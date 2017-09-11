Direct Speech, Ecology, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 30.10.2019, 13:48
Latvia is ready to be part of climate change solution
“Climate change is real, we are experiencing the negative
effects of climate change more often. Finding solutions and limiting global
temperature rise is the responsibility of our generation. This is the moment
when Latvia with other countries has to decide – are we part of the problem of
climate change or are we part of the solution. I am prepared to confirm
internationally that Latvia is already on track to limit climate change. We are
in favour of moving towards climate neutrality, by significantly reducing
greenhouse gas emissions in transport, industry and agriculture. Yes, it will
be challenging, but at the same time, it will create ample new opportunities to
develop new “green” industries.”
2015 was a breakthrough year for the global climate policy,
when in December 195 countries adopted the Paris Agreement, which is the first
truly global agreement on climate change where all countries have set, in a
nationally determined manner, their contributions to limiting climate change.
Latvia is committed to the goals of the Paris Agreement and we continue to work
on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. We are already taking significant
steps to meet these goals and aiming towards a climate neutral future which
will limit the impacts of climate change.
Climate change is affecting all countries and regions of the
world and Latvia is no exception. In Latvia under the impact of recent climate
change one may observe a uniform increase of air temperature, expressed in
mean, minimum and maximum air temperature values. Most changes has been
observed in winter and spring seasons. Under the impact of general air
temperature increase the length of growing season and the number of summer days
and tropical nights has increased while the number of frost days and ice days
has decreased. In the period from 1961 to 2010 one may observe an increase in
precipitation, especially in winter and spring seasons. Also precipitation
intensity has increased, which in turn has increased both the intensity and
frequency of extreme precipitation event, which in turn leads to more frequent
and severe floods.
Latvia as a country at the Baltic Sea with a coastline of
almost 500 km is affected also by coastal erosion. Projections show that by
2060 territory of Latvia could lose up to 10 km2 due to coastal
erosion.
2018 was the driest and 3rd warmest year in
Latvia since meteorological observations begun. Heat waves and severe drought
was observed during the summer of 2018, which led to fires in Latvia’s forests
and bogs
Observed impacts of climate change also in Latvia show us
that we need to do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the
negative effects of climate change. Therefore in Latvia we have changed our
climate policy course towards more proactive and ambitious climate action.
Latvia has already confirmed that the rest of the
international community can count on our support to more ambitious climate
policies. In May 2019, Latvia joined what was then a small group of EU Member
States at the Sibiu Summit that called for more ambitious climate targets and
setting a goal of climate neutrality for 2050 in line with the goal of limiting
the global temperature increase to 1,5oC.
This summer, the Government approved Latvia’s national
position on the European Commission Communication “A Clean Planet for all – A
European strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and
climate neutral economy”. With this position Latvia supports setting an EU
level target of reaching climate neutrality by 2050.
In July, 2019, Latvia’s government approved Latvia’s Climate
Change Adaptation Plan for 2030, setting out concrete actions on adaptation to
be implemented in the nearest future. It includes more than 80 adaptation
measures to help the population and economy of Latvia to better adapt to
impacts of climate change, among others it includes specific measures, for
instance to increase readiness in case of forest fires, improve infrastructure
to manage increased precipitation.
We are currently in the process of developing Strategy
for Low Carbon Development of Latvia by 2050. Together with the Ministry of
Economy we are working on the National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030,
to be submitted to the European Commission by the end of this year.
Transitioning towards climate neutrality cannot take place
without a significant shift in investment flows and financing. One of the long
term goals of the Paris Agreement is to make finance flows consistent with a
pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.
At the EU level work is well underway with regards to the legislation to be set
stemming from the European Commission’s proposal “Action Plan: Financing
Sustainable Growth”.
Addressing climate change cannot be done by governments
alone and especially environment ministries alone. It is a complex challenge
that needs active engagement from all actors across different sectors of
economy. In Latvia we are currently working on the National Development Plan
2021 – 2027 which will look at climate change objectives horizontally across
different sectors of economy. Climate change is a complex issue and to truly
respond and act, we need everyone on board and working in towards the same
vision.
We will be working hard to scale up investments in
innovation, research and technologies to truly ensure that Latvia can be one of
the frontrunners on climate change, to ensure that we are the ones providing
the innovative, low-carbon solutions the world needs. This shift will provide a
huge opportunity for businesses and innovators. Transitioning to climate
neutrality in 2050 is a long term goal that will not only solve the climate
crisis, but also will gradually increase competitiveness and prosperity. Green
transition can go hand-in-hand with job creation, food security and public
health and offers ample opportunities for sustainable growth. Ambitious,
durable and robust climate policy making is foremost about transformative
action and designing policies and measures that incentivise and regulate,
encourage, and take advantage of the economic opportunities.
“The EU has to send clear signals to other countries,
private sector, civil society and entire society that transitioning to climate
neutrality is not only necessary, but urgent.”
- 30.10.2019 Estonian Roofit.solar named Swedish Steel Prize 2019 finalist
- 30.10.2019 Проект эстонской компании Roofit.solar в числе финалистов на соискание премии Swedish Steel Prize 2019
- 30.10.2019 Американцы рекомендуют Латвии -- обязательную военную службу
- 30.10.2019 Судьбу памятника воинам-освободителям в Риге решит рабочая группа
- 30.10.2019 Латвия: премьер решит вопрос о жене министра
- 30.10.2019 Для латвийских политиков медицина не в приоритетных направлениях
- 30.10.2019 О партийном финансировании
- 29.10.2019 Olainfarm обратилось в Госполицию об убытках в размере нескольких миллионов евро
- 29.10.2019 Рисковать должны не только должники, но и кредиторы
- 29.10.2019 LDz на несколько лет отложит проект развития станции Даугавпилс-Сортировочная