Oil price pass-through to consumer prices in Latvia

Notes: Calculations are based on the average distribution and retail margins and tax rates in 2018. The distribution and retail margins reflects the costs related to the delivery of car fuel to gas stations, the costs of gas station maintenance as well as the profits.





For a reader who frequently refuels his/her car it may seem that car fuel prices are more responsive to oil price increases than their decreases, e.g. since 2005–2006, retail car fuel prices in Latvia have risen by half, while oil prices have remained broadly unchanged at approximately 50–60 USD per barrel. This fact may be attributed to three factors. First, the euro has depreciated against the USD dollar by one-seventh over the last 15 years (it means higher crude oil price in the euro currency, other things held constant). Second, the excise tax rates on car fuel have almost doubled since 2005. Third, rising labour costs are affecting the fuel retail margins. We take into account all these factors when projecting inflation. While the car fuel price elasticity to domestic labour costs is not high – indeed, it is much lower than its elasticity to oil prices – even this factor alone can contribute to a rise in fuel prices without any oil price changes (Figure 3).





Figure 3. The structure of car fuel prices (euro per litre)













Notes: The distribution and retail margin reflects costs related to the delivery of car fuel to gas stations, the costs of gas station maintenance as well as the profits. The car fuel price is defined as an average of petrol and diesel prices.





Oil prices also significantly affect the consumer prices of natural gas and heat energy. Main supplier of the natural gas JSC Latvijas Gaze adjusts a tariff for households twice a year, and it is linked to the nine-month average prices of fuel oil and diesel[2]. Therefore, the speed of a pass-through is fairly slow: while natural gas prices are still responding to the changes in the prices of oil products observed over the previous nine months, the current crude oil prices might already move in the opposite direction. In addition, several Latvian cities (including Riga) mainly use natural gas to produce their heat energy, thus amplifying the impact of oil prices on the heat energy prices. With the price of oil rising by 10%, the consumer prices of natural gas and heat energy in Latvia are expected to increase by 5–6% in the medium term (Figure 4). As the natural gas and heat energy tariffs are subject to administrative regulation (changes in tariffs must be approved by the Public Utilities Commission before they take effect), the speed of the pass-through may vary.





Figure 4. Consumer prices of natural gas and heat energy in Latvia (index; 2015 = 100) and crude oil prices













Source: CSB and Bloomberg data; authors' calculations.

Notes: The numbers near the dots represent years over the period 2005–2018.



