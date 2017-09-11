Analytics, Baltic, Direct Speech, Estonia, Real Estate

Workland CEO: Number of people at coworking spaces in Baltics to double by 2022

Coworking centres, where different companies, teams and independent contractors share an office space, have a consistently growing share in relation to classical office environments.

At yesterday's opening of Workland Group's third centre in Tallinn and the eighth in the Baltics, management board member Indrek Hääl emphasized the increasing popularity of coworking. "In 2022, about five million people around the world will be working in coworking centres instead of conventional offices. In the Baltics, the number of people at coworking centres will practically double – from about 6,000 such work places in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania today to about 11,000 in 2022," said Hääl.

 

Compared to conventional offices, a coworking space's advantages are its flexibility and the way everything is taken care of. Renting an ordinary office often requires a long-term lease, and office equipment, coffee machine and an internet connection all need to be arranged, but at Workland's locations everything is already there. "Just take your laptop with you and get to work – everything from the coffee and printer to conference room is arranged," added Hääl. 


An inspiring environment as a part of happiness at work

Besides comfort, convenience and flexibility, emotional benefits are also part of the coworking experience. According to studies on the workplace and work culture, people at coworking centres are happier than conventional office workers. "Employees at the coworking centres perceive greater flexibility, freedom and a feeling of success in their work, and close to 90% feel happier1," said Hääl. Work environment is particularly important for millennials, who will make up at 75% of the workforce in 2025, meaning that smaller companies will have to put more emphasis on this. "At coworking centres, micro-enterprises will also be able to enjoy an innovative environment with modern interiors that is more of a hallmark of large corporations," he said.

 

The possibility of networking is considered increasingly important – exchanging ideas, finding partners or clients in the café area. "Even if you have a team with only a few employees, coworking gives you additional colleagues from outside your own company and people to bounce ideas off of. Four of five "coworkers" say that working from a shared space has increased their professional network," said Hääl.

 


An old paper factory has become a first-class coworking space

Workland Maakri opened this week is Workland's third space in Tallinn. Built as a paper factory in 1886, the building at Maakri 25 has places for close to 90 people. Whether you're looking for a private office or a desk in the open area, there's a suitable solution, and the centre also includes meeting rooms and phone booth type areas. As new feature, there will be a studio for recording podcasts. The centre's interior has taken the old charm of the factory building and fused it with modern design, creating a trendy, atmospheric yet professional and productive atmosphere. 

 

Workland Group is the largest network of coworking spaces in Baltics. There are eight centres, three of them in Tallinn – Hobujaama, Vabaduse and Maakri – one in Riga, two in Vilnius and two in Kaunas.




