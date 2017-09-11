Workland CEO: Number of people at coworking spaces in Baltics to double by 2022

BC, Tallinn, 25.09.2019.



Coworking centres, where different companies, teams and independent contractors share an office space, have a consistently growing share in relation to classical office environments.

At yesterday's opening of Workland Group's third centre in Tallinn and the eighth in the Baltics, management board member Indrek Hääl emphasized the increasing popularity of coworking. "In 2022, about five million people around the world will be working in coworking centres instead of conventional offices. In the Baltics, the number of people at coworking centres will practically double – from about 6,000 such work places in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania today to about 11,000 in 2022," said Hääl. Compared to conventional offices, a coworking space's advantages are its flexibility and the way everything is taken care of. Renting an ordinary office often requires a long-term lease, and office equipment, coffee machine and an internet connection all need to be arranged, but at Workland's locations everything is already there. "Just take your laptop with you and get to work – everything from the coffee and printer to conference room is arranged," added Hääl.



An inspiring environment as a part of happiness at work Besides comfort, convenience and flexibility, emotional benefits are also part of the coworking experience. According to studies on the workplace and work culture, people at coworking centres are happier than conventional office workers. "Employees at the coworking centres perceive greater flexibility, freedom and a feeling of success in their work, and close to 90% feel happier1," said Hääl. Work environment is particularly important for millennials, who will make up at 75% of the workforce in 2025, meaning that smaller companies will have to put more emphasis on this. "At coworking centres, micro-enterprises will also be able to enjoy an innovative environment with modern interiors that is more of a hallmark of large corporations," he said. The possibility of networking is considered increasingly important – exchanging ideas, finding partners or clients in the café area. "Even if you have a team with only a few employees, coworking gives you additional colleagues from outside your own company and people to bounce ideas off of. Four of five "coworkers" say that working from a shared space has increased their professional network," said Hääl.

