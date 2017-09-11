Analytics, Banks, Direct Speech, Financial Services, Latvia
Brokerage Business from a Latvian Viewpoint
Now, this is not just a tendency, but a bold reality. The
new Latvian customers may not be very experienced or resolute yet, but they are
persistent and purposeful in their intention to work and earn on the world
markets.
The fact that our
country meanwhile lags behind ‘Old Europe’ with regard to the demand for and
popularity of investments in financial instruments is undisputable. But, I am
sure, this is temporary. We will surely catch up with our European neighbours
and, perhaps, even North America and Australia, where investments receive
interest almost from one’s school days.
The driving force of the popularity of this trend is that
investment in securities is almost the only opportunity for increasing one’s
capital when not being engaged in real business (but this is a different
story). We experience an epoch of low interest rates, when it is not easy to
get 2% p.a. on a bank deposit, and such result still does not even save one
from inflation. Therefore, one cannot dream about receiving a passive income in
this way.
Whereas, the picture is much brighter on the financial
markets. Thus, during the last 15 years, the DowJones Industrial Average has
increased by 170%, i.е. by 11% a year on average, in comparison with deposits -
the difference is obvious. Similarly obvious is the reason stimulating our
fellow countrymen to invest in financial instruments, in one form or another.
Further on, I am going to share my experience with those who are ready to
conquer these markets, as well as to dispel popular myths and conventional
stereotypes that prevent one from earning on them. All ‘fallacies’ are taken
from real life.
Myth One. Financial Markets Are Meant For Professionals Only
There are two main types of investments - investment in
funds and independent trade.
The first option does not require specific knowledge and is
available to anyone. One can acquire shares of different funds run by
experienced managers. As a rule, the fund’s securities are well balanced and,
when buying a share of the fund for, say, EUR 1000, you become a co-owner of a
part of a portfolio of securities you could hardly buy yourself for such an
amount.
There are plenty of different funds. They offer investments
in securities of different regions, branches of economy and stock indices, raw
materials and precious metals, derivative instruments and many other things. In
such a case, you can always analyse the history of the specific fund, see what
markets it works on and with what classes of assets, assess the risk level and
evaluate whether it is appropriate for you.
The second option is to trade independently. In fact, it is
also available to anyone who even has small capital. However, one should not
start such activities without theoretical training. The good news is that today
one can obtain the required knowledge independently, by using special
literature and the internet.
Myth Two. To Earn Something, One Must Invest A Lot
Some banks set the minimum amount of investment in their funds as EUR 1. As the expression goes, no comment. Looking at things realistically, I can say that one can count on a noticeable income when investing an amount starting from EUR 10 thousand, which by modern standards can be regarded as capital of a fairly moderate size.
Certainly, in practice, there are exceptions, and some
talented investors, starting from very small amounts, increase them
successfully and consistently. But with what amounts and in what way to start -
this has to be decided by an investor himself. It is important to understand
one thing - millions are not necessarily required.
Myth Three. Profit On The Financial Market Can Be Huge
Miracles happen, but one should not count on them. As a
rule, the yield from operations is correlated with the risk level and it means
that the pursuit of quick profit can turn out as a big loss - financial markets
in this aspect are similar to any other business.
For example, an experienced investor can use leverage when
trading, including a loan for the acquisition of securities provided to him by
a bank or a broker company. This is a good way for growing the volumes of
operations and the potential profit. However, such prospects should not turn
your head.
Leverage allows one to increase the amount of transactions
dozens of times and, having invested your own 10 thousand, you can start
trading with 300 thousand - but, in this case, any unfavourable movement of the
market will eat up all of your own money. Therefore, it is expedient to
restrain oneself and increase the amount by leveraging not more than three
times, i.e. in the given example, to trade with no more than 30 thousand.
Myth Four. One Can Earn Fast And Leave The Market At Once
Generally speaking, such an opportunity cannot be excluded.
However, if one’s intentions are serious, investments in financial instruments
should be considered as a long-term business.
In my opinion, the optimal term for investments is 7-10
years. A long period, as a rule, opens an opportunity to receive a higher total
revenue (as in the example with DowJones). One should not forget about
dividends, which from year to year are paid out to holders of stocks of
profitable companies.
Besides, from time to time, securities appear on the market,
the value of which multiplies within a few years. One of the recent examples is
stocks of the rapidly growing German company Wirecard, which cost about EUR 10
per stock in 2008 and now about EUR 150 (these securities are included in the
DAX index).
Myth Five. One Should Invest All Available Free Funds At Once
Regardless of the undisputable advantages of financial
markets, to invest all of one’s money at once is not the most reasonable
decision. The markets are a living organism - today they grow, but in a few
months they may start falling. And it can be painful.
Psychologically, it is important to divide the funds
invested on financial markets from the rest of the capital at once. One should
not even mentally convert for comparison, short-term incomes or losses into any
vivid material units, like dinners at a restaurant, fashionable smartphones,
recreation at resorts, cars, diamonds, etc. Such an approach prevents one from
taking weighted decisions - this is checked in practice.
A decision about the
share of funds to be allocated for investment on financial markets is always
individual and invariably personal. An option for the most careful persons is
to invest 10% of one’s funds to start with.
Myth Six. Special Knowledge Is The Most Important For Success
Undoubtedly,
theoretical training is important. But this is not all. In reality,
psychological qualities and simple common sense are also of major importance.
The classical example of common sense is Charlie Chaplin,
who became one of the few wealthy persons in the USA who did not suffer from
the stock market crash in October of 1929. Not being a professional investor,
he took an ingenious financial decision by selling his stocks shortly prior to
the start of the crash. The great actor and director was guided by simple logic
- having read about the high rate of unemployment and the huge reserves of
ready goods in warehouses, and comparing these two things, he came to the
conclusion that there would be no buyers for these goods and that the economy
would crash (Charlie Chaplin describes this case in his autobiography).
Generally speaking, one should enter the labyrinths of
financial markets with a cool head and a clear mind. Qualities such as a lack
of confidence, anxiety, a tendency for unrest and panic can result not only in
neurosis, but also in considerable material losses. These should be opposed by
calmness, composure, consideration of possible scenarios for the evolution of
events. And also to develop a certain share of submissiveness to possible
losses, as not ALL of your investments can realistically become successful.
Myth Seven. In The Event Of Bad News, One Should Sell
Thus, a political crisis in Brazil that took place a couple
of years ago and was accompanied by a negative news background, provoked a
downward movement of the market. Dollar public bonds with maturity in 2030 were
traded in that period with a yield of 7.5% and, when the crisis was over,
already of 5%.
Stocks of Brazilian companies behaved in the same way.
First, they fell in price considerably: the IBOVESPA index dropped by about 35%
from the peak in 2015, having completely restored the loss by mid 2016. The
ones who understood that the panic would subside inevitably earned a lot on
this.
Certainly, it can turn the other way. And it is very
important to interpret news correctly. By the way, it has always been topical -
the character of the famous novel Count of Monte-Cristo impoverishes one of his
enemies by sending false information to newspapers about a takeover in Spain,
causing the man to sell all his stocks from the Madrid bank cheaply...
Myth Eight. The Lion’s Share Of Income Will Be Taken By Intermediaries
The Latvian financial sector today is a part of the common
European market - this refers not only to banks, but also to all of its
participants. This market is regulated strictly. Therefore, an investor is safe
from traps and pitfalls, unfair practices or other intrigue or troubles on the
part of a bank or a broker company. All commissions are absolutely clear,
information about them is accessible, their size is very moderate and
transactions are fully transparent.
The same can be said about issuers of securities - the
operation of these companies is controlled by national regulators much more
rigidly than those who do not enter the public market with their securities.
It is a different
story, if you operate via a broker registered in a region with weak regulation
- in this case, you have to be careful.
Myth Nine. Invest In Stocks Of Familiar Companies
Today the economic climate (and not only) is considerably
influenced by marketing, advertising and PR. As a result, there are companies
and brands on the global and local markets which are, as the phrase goes, on
everyone's lips. But it does not necessarily mean that all these issuers are
prospective, profitable and will bring good yield to their shareholders.
Therefore, cases when the acquisition of stocks of hyped brands becomes a bad
investment decision are not rare.
So, if you cannot imagine your life without social networks
or intend to acquire an electric car, it certainly does not mean that you have
to include stocks of the respective companies in your portfolio. A much more
reliable and proper way is to evaluate the financial performance of such
enterprise impartially.
Myth Ten. It Is Better To Start In Your Own Market
Modern technologies have removed obstacles for global trade.
Today any investor can make transactions easily in practically any market -
actually, the geography is of no importance.
As to the Baltic stock market, meanwhile, it is in the stage
of development and its total daily turnover only slightly exceeds half a
million euros. And the turnover of the Latvian stock exchange often does not
reach EUR 50 thousand. There are quite a few transactions with debt
instruments. New issues of bonds appear, but, in comparison with the developed
markets, their volume is very low.
All these facts, certainly, do not mean that the Baltics should
be ignored, but it is important to look at the market from a wider perspective,
always remembering the necessity to diversify one’s investment portfolio.
And in conclusion. A decision about investing
funds on financial markets is always individual. But nothing prevents those who
will decide to start, from doing so without delay, as there really are very
ample opportunities for this today. In fact, all you need is to select a bank
or a broker company and open your investment account. And go ahead!
